The creators of “Stranger Things” shared with fans the update of the fifth season, explaining how the final arch differs from previous seasons

The Duffer brothers stopped by the Tudum Theater on Netflix on Sunday night to talk about “Stranger Things” (via Deadline), and among the topics discussed was whether there would be any specific ’80s pop culture influences that would define Season 5, much like Season 4- the 1st season drew inspiration. from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (and even attracted actor Freddy Krueger Robert Englund for the role of Victor Creel). That’s what Ross Duffer said:

[Season] 5, as we see it, is a kind of culmination of all seasons, so there is a little bit of everyone in it. I think what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, something like tone 1. But also in terms of scale, it’s more in line with what 4 is. So hopefully a little bit of everything.

So if you mix the tone of the first season of “Stranger Things” with the scale of the fourth season, you get the feeling of the fifth season of “Stranger Things”, which sounds something like this. For such a finale, the show should match, if not far surpass, what Season 4 brought, but “Stranger Things” also doesn’t hurt to go back to its roots a little before we say goodbye to these characters. But this does not mean that season 5 will be completely filled with familiar elements; Remember that season 4 of “Stranger Things” ended with giant portals to Upside Down opening in Hawkins, Indiana. As a result, in season 5, the danger to our world, as Matt Duffer put it, will see “everything as if it were open,” and not as a private matter.

Ross Duffer also shared at the event that the writers of “Stranger Things” are working hard on the second episode, and the script of the first episode, titled “Chapter One: Crawling,” was transferred to Netflix “a couple of weeks ago.” And while season 4 provided answers to many questions about the deeper mythology of “Very Strange Things,” Ross Duffer said that season 5 still has “quite a lot” to unravel. As he explained:

But just as important as supernatural, we have so many characters right now, most of whom are still alive. It’s important to complete these arcs because many of these characters have grown since the first season. So it’s a balance between giving them time to complete their character arches, as well as tying up those unfinished ends and finally revealing.

Other things we’ve learned about season 5 of “Stranger Things” over the past few months from the Duffer brothers include that they’re doing everything they can to resist adding new characters to focus on “OG characters,” and that’s beyond the series. the finale, the episodes of this past season will not be as long as the episodes of season 4. Jamie Campbell Brown, who debuted in Season 4 as Vecna/Henry Creel/One, also said that in season 5, Vecna would be “pissed off” and “properly annoyed”, going so far as to compare her character to Jason Voorhees. It is also worth mentioning that while “Stranger Things” are coming out, there is talk about this world continuing to exist through spin-offs, although nothing has been fixed yet.

We will announce specific details about the fifth season of “Stranger Things” as soon as they arrive, including when the last season will premiere. In the meantime, take a look at the best Netflix movies to stream right now.