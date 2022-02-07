The Creators Of Dynasty Warriors Want To Make A Star Wars Museum

Star Wars: The producer, who specifies that this is a personal opinion, also talks about what he expects from the musou saga in the new generation. Akihiro Suzuki, producer of Dynasty Warriors, would love to experiment with the Star Wars saga in the musou genre. He has declared this in an interview with JP Games, where he has also specified that this desire is completely personal. At the same time, the producer has stressed that the intention of Omega Force is that the next installments of musuo are more immersive in the new generation machines, that is, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

“Within the development team, different IPs and jobs have come to the fore,” he explained. “This is just my own opinion, but my personal wish would be a Star Wars crossover.” The producer has also indicated that he wants to take a step forward with the Dynasty Warrior saga for the new generation of consoles.

“I would like to be able to increase the sense of immersion in the battlefield through more realistic representations, especially through the visual representation and the individual movement (AI) of each soldier. Also, if we can have multiple people playing online at the same time, that would be a lot of fun.”

Star Wars in video games, a future full of products

In April, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally hit the market, a title that will review the nine main films of the saga created by George Lucas. Still, the galaxy far, far away will continue to expand in the future. In addition to Star Wars Hunters, an arena-type free-to-play for Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android mobile devices, Electronic Arts is preparing the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order.

Respawn is also immersed in the development of an FPS and a strategy video game. Meanwhile, the creators of The Division 2, Massive Entertainment, are preparing an open world product about which little is known. The Game Awards 2021 was the stage to uncover a previously leaked project, Star Wars: Eclipse, by Quantic Dream. It is the first video game set in the High Republic.