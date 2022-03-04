The Creators Of Cyberpunk 2077 And The Witcher Suspend Sales In Russia And Belarus

CD Projekt RED will stop selling games on the GOG digital store in these territories following the invasion of Ukraine. Polish studio CD Projekt RED has decided to stop sales of its games in Russia and Belarus. This has been announced in an official statement, where they have expressed their support for Ukraine in the war that is being waged after Putin’s invasion. The developers behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 also own GOG.com, a platform that will no longer operate in these countries.

“In the wake of Russia’s military invasion of our neighboring country Ukraine, CD Project Red has decided to discontinue sales of its games in Russia and Belarus,” they explain on social media. “Today we begin working with our partners to suspend digital sales and stop the shipment of digital stock of CD Project Group products, as well as all titles distributed on the GOG platform for the territories of Russia and Belarus.”

CD Projekt RED supports Ukraine

According to the statement, the company “stands with the people of Ukraine.” And they add. “Although we are not a political entity with direct ability to influence matters of state, and we do not aspire to be one, we believe that commercial organizations, when united, can have the power to drive global change in the minds and hearts of people. ordinary people”.

CD Projekt RED admits that Russian and Belarusian players, “individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion by Ukraine”, will be affected by the decision. “But with this action we want to reactivate the world community to talk about what is happening in the heart of Europe.”

Poland is Ukraine’s neighbor, so refugees from the war are pouring into the country in droves. Meanwhile, the army of the Russian Federation continues to pummel the country, despite the fact that the negotiations between Ukraine and the Kremlin have opened the door to the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.