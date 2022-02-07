The Creators Of Bayonetta 3 Change Their Strategy And Want To Create Games As A Service

Bayonetta 3: The head of the company thinks that its next titles will be designed to be enjoyed “for a longer period of time. PlatinumGames, the studio behind video games like Bayonetta 3, Astral Chain or Metal Gear Rising, is exploring changes in the way they develop their products. The CEO of the company, Atsuhi Inaba, has revealed in an interview with Famitsu that his goal is to embrace games as a service. In addition, he has recognized that Project G.G, the new Hideki Kamiya, is still in the testing phase.

“Project G.G is still in the testing phase of various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to producing games of the future, we want to focus on creating titles that are different from those of the past. I would like to focus on designing games that can be enjoyed over a longer period of time.” He then pointed out his words and said that this will not mean that they leave aside the most contained productions.

Market changes

“Of course, we want to value and create small but brilliantly conceived games like Sol Cresta, as well as titles where you can enjoy the process of completing well-designed stages, like in the case of Bayonetta,” he said. “However, the projects that we are trying to outline for the future will be different in their structure. Given the changes in the market in the last five years or so, I think it’s absolutely necessary to do that. Sorry to be so terse, but that’s all I can say at this point.

Among the next PlatimunGames video games is Babylon’s Fall, a Square Enix production that has already been tested through a beta, although its launch is still scheduled for next March 3 on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sol Cresta, a shot’em up of ships, will be released on February 22 on the aforementioned platforms, in addition to Nintendo Switch.