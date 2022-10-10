The creator of “Wild West World” Jonathan Nolan is “in talks” about the fifth season

Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan has announced that he is in talks with HBO about extending the series for a fifth and final season.

The sci-fi show’s fourth season ended in August, and HBO has yet to officially announce whether the show will return for another season.

Speaking at New York Comic Con (via Deadline), Nolan teased that negotiations were underway, saying, “We’ve always planned a fifth and final season.

“We are still negotiating with the network. We really hope to make them.”

Speaking to TheWrap in August, co-creator Lisa Joy teased the direction of the narrative if a fifth season is realized.

“We always planned to finish the series next season,— Joy said. “You know, we always thought that the Wild West World should go full circle and return to the West. But with Dolores, who was just a player in other people’s games, she was finally able to write her own.

“Just to close out a lot of what we’ve seen before, like the Man in Black retrospective and all that, so we have a plan for the fifth season — but, you know, life can make other plans for you. . So let’s hope for the best.”

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Wild West World was first shown in 2016 and received critical acclaim. The show won nine EmmyAwards, including Best Supporting Actress for Tandive Newton in 2018, from 54 nominations.

In a three – star review of the fourth season , NME wrote: “At the moment, even with a couple of new tricks, “Wild West World” is unlikely to win new fans. However, there are some tempestuous pleasures if you don’t think too much about the plot.”