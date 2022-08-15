The creator of Undertale composed the music for Scarlet Pokemon and Purple Ground Raid Battles

Since there are only a few months left before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company shared a lot of details about the names of Pokemon of the ninth generation. Previous trailers have already shown a lot of new characters, new mechanics and several new Pokemon joining the game, including the legendary Pokemon Corydon and Miraydon. Pokemon Presents broadcast this month gave fans a detailed overview of the Paldea region, and also introduced the latest mechanics of the Pokemon franchise, the phenomenon of Terastic.

The Terastic phenomenon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a crystallized Pokemon with new mechanics that enhances the movements of Pokemon of a certain type or even allows Pokemon to get a new type in battle. The trailer also showed raid lairs similar to Max Raids Sword and Shield, where players can encounter rare types of Terrestrial Pokemon. Now Pokemon welcomes a familiar face again, as Undertale creator Toby Fox talks about his participation in the creation of the soundtrack.

Toby Fox recently announced via his personal Twitter account that his music will be used again in the main Pokemon game. Fox revealed that he was responsible for composing the music for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Terrestrial Raids. Fox continued to celebrate his interaction with the game’s director, Shigeru Omori, when he first discussed the soundtrack. Omori apparently gave Toby Fox an image of Lucario with a giant flower on his head as inspiration for the music surrounding the new mechanics.

The confirmed participation of Toby Fox will not be the first time that the creator of Undertale will create music for the main series of Pokemon games or even for Scarlet and Violet. In June, Fox confirmed that he had composed music for Scarlet and Violet, as well as several other tracks for the new generation of Pokemon. Toby Fox also worked with The Pokemon Company and Game Freak during the eighth generation of the franchise, composing music for Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Battle Tower.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have witnessed many major discoveries since their announcement earlier this year. It has been confirmed that the newest Pokemon games are the first Pokemon games of the main series with a completely open world in which players are not limited by a given way of the game’s plot. The August broadcast also showed that the new Territorial Pokemon Raids are distinguished by a departure from the traditional Pokemon fighting formula, mixing turn-based battles and real-time battles. In addition to new characters, new creatures and a vast region to explore, fans have something to look forward to when Scarlet and Violet are released later this year.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.