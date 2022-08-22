The creator of “Sandman” Neil Gaiman offers an explanation for why the second season has not yet been extended on Netflix

One of the most anticipated comic book adaptations of all time began airing in early August, when Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman” went live to reveal its deep and emotional narrative to Netflix subscribers. Overall, viewers seem to agree that the expectation of witnessing Dream’s Journey as a full-fledged episodic performance was worth it, unlike more limited full-length approaches in the past. And considering how popular it has been since its first debut, an increasing number of fans are wondering why the streaming service has not yet officially committed to renewing The Sandman for season 2. However, Gaiman himself is not confused or surprised by the expectation.

When a fan on Twitter praised the “Sandman”, which exceeded all expectations, and wondered why the extension of season 2 was not more than a guarantee for Netflix, given its success so far, Gaiman replied:

Because “The Sandman” is a very expensive show. And for Netflix to free up the money to allow us to shoot another season, we have to do incredibly well. So yes, we’ve been the best show in the world for the last two weeks. This may not be enough yet.

This is the somewhat discouraging world of high-profile media, where the highest number of views is the most important indicator. And despite the fact that Neil Gaiman may have been optimistic and hopeful about the plans for the second season related to the release of the first season, it is possible that he gained a new understanding of how difficult it is to secure a future at Netflix, despite the fact that he has a large and loyal audience. Or maybe he’s just insidiously shy and feeds off his Desire-style qualities.

Be that as it may, the Sandman absolutely needs to keep crushing Netflix viewers in order to fully convince the company’s executives that it deserves funding to bring more comic issues to life in all their magical and demonic glory. Obviously, it’s still too close to say, and probably will be until at least its first four weeks of release are measured, but if the numbers stay as solid as they are, we can all dream of a Dream comeback.

“The Sandman” quickly took first place in the top ten of the Netflix television charts the day after the premiere and remained in this place for a whole week until the premiere of the last season of the coming-of-age comedy “I’ve never been like this.” The stellar epic remained in second place for about a week, and then again took first place in the rating for two days, after which it was overtaken by Michelle Monaghan’s thriller “Echoes”. While it’s not necessarily a rare event when a Netflix series rises to the top again after falling to 2nd place, it happens less often than one might think, especially because the streaming audience finds new projects over time.

Someone well aware of how viewers can influence the fate of a big-budget comic book adaptation is Locke & Key co—creator Joe Hill, who also celebrated the third and final season of the dark fantasy horror this month. (Although he never surpassed the “Sandman”.) Hill shared Gaiman’s response on Twitter and advised anyone in a quandary to jump off and dig in, saying:

I can’t stress enough – if you’ve been thinking about trying #Sandman, don’t wait. To use a terrible industry term, engagement matters, especially immediate, overwhelming engagement. We can have 5-7 seasons, but only if you show Netflix that you want it.

Neil Gaiman shared with CinemaBlend that he was most influenced by the shooting of the 6th episode of the first season, when Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the role of Death conquered him immensely. And I think we can all agree that he and the show’s co-creators Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer deserve to create even more impressive moments by adapting the next two collections of Sandman comics. So keep watching and keep telling Netflix how much you love it!

“The Sandman” is available to stream again and again on Netflix, and head over to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to find out what else is in store after you’ve watched “The Sandman” at least a dozen more times. Two dozen?