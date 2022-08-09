The creator of pop music has created a real version of the Talisman from the Seeds of the Elf King Crimson

Elden Ring mascots replace rings from the previous Dark Souls series from FromSoftware as items that the player can find scattered around the game world, and when worn they give the player a certain positive effect. These mascots are integrated into the story of the Elden Ring and are usually associated with the positive effect they give to the player. For example, the Arsenal Talisman increases the maximum load of the player’s equipment, and the Fire Dragon Talisman increases the player’s resistance to fire damage.

There are also elements associated with individual buffs that are the same for different Elden Ring mascots. Talismans that boost the player’s health, focus, and stamina have a color associated with each of these attributes in the player’s user interface. These are various crimson, azure and turquoise talismans, respectively.

RELATED: Elden Ring Fan Finds A Medallion From the Real World That Looks Straight Out of The Game

One of these health-related mascots has now been recreated by a talented prop creator on Reddit named ModellingTheUniverse. A Reddit user has accurately recreated the Crimson Seed talisman, which increases the player’s health regeneration when using the main Elden Ring healing item, the infusion of Crimson Tears. The intricate design of the mascot is described in the description of the item in the game as modeled after the Erdtree seed. Click here to see the rest of the photos.

ModellingTheUniverse says that their mascot is made of brass powder and resin, and that eventually they would like to create a version of each of the Elden Ring mascots. This would leave them with an extremely coveted collection if every talisman was created of the same caliber as their Crimson Seed Talisman. But it would also be a difficult task, since there are currently 91 unique talismans in the game. This does not include any variants of the +1 or +2 mascots that can be found in the game, or any mascots that may be included in future DLC for Elden Ring.

The Crimson Seed Talisman is not only one of the best Elden Ring talismans due to the fact that it increases the player’s health regeneration with Crimson Flask by 20%, but also has a huge significance for the history of Elden Ring. As stated in the description of the item of the Crimson Seed Talisman, it was believed that the seed for the Erd Tree could not exist because it was an eternal integral attribute of The Lands Between. This is due to the fact that in the knowledge of the Elden Ring, the Erdtree is a physical manifestation of the Great Will, which is the most outstanding external god in the history of the Elden Ring.

There are many secondary Erd trees scattered around the Elden Ring map, and they are all connected to the same root system. But the presence of an item supposedly based on the seed of the Erddree implies the existence of more such Erddree systems and confirms the theory that the Erddree is a parasite in the Intermediate Lands.

Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.