The Creator of John Wick Turns His Favorite Sega Video Game Into a Movie and Causes Action

It’s safe to say that one of the most popular action movies of the last decade is John Wick, in which Keanu Reeves plays a killer who retired to take revenge on the people who killed his dog. The 2014 film was written by Derek Kolstad, and although he returned to co-write the next two John Wick sequels, he was not brought back in John Wick: Chapter 4. Fortunately, Kolstad had no problems finding other actions. related projects, including now he’s been hired to create a film adaptation of Sega’s favorite video game.

Lionsgate, the same film studio that made films about John Wick, has officially acquired the film “Streets of Fury”, the script for which was written by Derek Kolstad, and is also producing it together with Toru Nakahara from Sega, Dmitry M. Johnson from dj2 Entertainment, Timothy I. Stevenson and Dan Jevons. and Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw from Escape Artists. Plot details have not yet been revealed, but this will be the fourth Sega franchise adapted for the big screen, after Sonic the Hedgehog, House of the Dead and Yakuza (although the latter’s film was called Like a Dragon). Here is Kolstad’s official statement about working on Streets of Rage:

When Dmitry first mentioned the idea of hacking the movie “Streets of Rage”, I was immediately enraged. And play with Sega? Ten-year-old I’m still smiling.

For those who aren’t familiar, Streets of Rage is a side—scrolling beat ‘em up video game series that tells the story of a group of former vigilante cops fighting a Syndicate, a criminal organization that has corrupted their city’s government. The main heroic trio consists of Adam Hunter, Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding, and the mysterious Mr. X heads the Syndicate. The first three Streets of Rage games, released between 1991 and 1994, were met positively by critics. The franchise was revived in 2020 with the release of Streets of Rage 4, which was also well received, although it is unclear whether Streets of Rage 5 is being prepared for release.

Streets of Rage is certainly considered a Sega classic worthy of a film adaptation, especially after the Sonic the Hedgehog films performed well (you can check it out by subscribing to Paramount+). This doesn’t mean that Fury Streets will achieve the same success, but with Derek Kolstad writing the film, we can at least count on him to come out on the battlefield. The premise of the original games is simple enough that Kolstad has enough space to contribute to the material while the audience can watch the main characters beat up the bad guys.

As soon as there are specific details about what to expect from the movie “Streets of Rage”, we will inform them. Until then, Disney+ subscribers can see Derek Kolstad’s work in the episodes “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Power Broker” and “The Whole World Is Watching”, or you can subscribe to HBO Max to watch his 2021 film “Nobody”.