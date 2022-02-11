The creator of Gravity Rush wants to bring the saga to PC and make the third part

Gravity Rush: Although he left Sony to work on Slitterhead, the designer says he would love to bring the series to PC and make Gravity Rush 3 with Kat and Dusty.On February 8, 2022, it was 10 years since the launch of Gravity Rush, one of the last jewels that Japan Studio and Keiichiro Toyama gave us. On the occasion of such an important date, Toyama himself has granted an interview to the Gravity Rush Central portal in which he has spoken about the future of the saga and has dropped that he would love to work on a hypothetical third installment.

“Obviously I would like to. Even if it’s not a new game. If there is an opportunity for me to get involved in something related to Gravity Rush, I would be grateful to do it,” declared the designer, who has even dropped what kind of projects “related “would like to see in case Gravity Rush 3 was impossible. “It would also be nice to open up the game to more users with a PC version. And it would be great to see Gravity Rush 2 running at 60fps.”

From Gravity Rush to Slitterhead

The statements are very different from those that Toyama pronounced in his day after finishing the second installment. At that time, although he did not close any doors, he claimed to be exhausted and wanting to take a break to do something different. Now his words would excite any fan of Kat and Dusty, but they may be a little late, because after all, Toyama is no longer part of Sony.

The designer left the company and founded his own developer in 2020. Called Bokeh Game Studio, with it he wanted to return to the horror genre with which he began his career (so closely linked to Silent Hill and the Siren saga). His first genre video game was announced at The Game Awards 2021. It’s called Slitterhead and it even features Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka. Little is known about him beyond the event trailer, but the creative has also had a few words about himself in the Gravity Rush interview.

“Compared to Silent Hill and Siren, the action is heavier in Slitterhead. We’ve applied a lot of the things we learned from Gravity Rush in that regard. There are aspects of Slitterhead where you could glimpse some of that DNA.”

Be that as it may, the ball is in Sony’s court…