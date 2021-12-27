The Creator Of Elden Ring Says He Does Not Want To Play The Title

Elden Ring: Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of From Software and designer of Elden Ring, reveals that it is his ideal game, but he has no intention of trying it when it comes out. We all want to play it so much that we even find it strange that we are immune to the charms of Elden Ring, but there are, there must be everything in the Lord’s vineyard, and the curious thing is that we are not only talking about dolls and debtors in an easy way, but from Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, president of From Software and creator of the Elden Ring himself. The designer has confessed in an interview for Edge Magazine that he has no intention of enjoying the game once it goes on sale (something that, remember, will happen on February 25, 2022). Now, don’t let the alarms go off because his explanation is most logical:

“It’s kind of personal politics,” admits Miyazaki in the magazine. “It’s not that I’m worried about Elden Ring or anything like that, just being a game that I made myself, it wouldn’t offer me the mysteries and surprises that others are going to experience when they try it.” Considering that the development dates back to 2017 and that it was done in parallel to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it makes sense. At this point Miyazaki knows the Middle Lands and the journey of the Lightless by heart, there are no secrets or incentives for him within the world of Elden Ring. Even so, in case we didn’t have long enough teeth already, the designer wanted to add the lace and clarify the following: “if I played it, it would be very close to my ideal game”. Lord’s word; we beg you, hear us.

Will George R.R. Martin to play it?

Who does not seem to go to spend many hours seems to be George R.R. Martin. The author of Game of Thrones has taken it upon himself to create the context and story for Elden Ring, but a few days ago he admitted that video games are not his thing. His journey in these dates back to a select few in the field of strategy, such as the Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion. In an entry on his personal blog, he recounted why he had accepted this collaboration at the time and assured that the end result “looks incredible.” Of course, if the writer dared to pass it on and broadcast it on Twitch, we would throw our Prime in his face. We even promise not to mention Winds of Winter. Oops