The Creator And Director Of The Yakuza Saga Leave SEGA

SEGA: Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Saito say goodbye to undertake new professional challenges; Masayoshi Yokoyama is the new director of the studio. The rumors have come true. The creator of the Yakuza saga, Toshihiro Nagoshi, has said goodbye to what has been his home for all these years. The founder of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio at SEGA has been fired in an official statement published by the company itself. Daisuke Saito, director and producer of the series, has also confirmed his departure. A new stage opens in the studio, now with Masayoshi Yokoyama as the new director and executive producer.

“Thank you to the fans who have supported us and the Yakuza series for many years. You have my sincere and deepest gratitude, ”Nagoshi wrote in the official statement. The creative has recognized that he has persisted and got to where he is thanks to what he has learned from the people around him.

“From today a new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is born, where the saga will continue to live. Although I am not sure what they will create, I believe that the new generation will continue to improve the foundations that we have built over the years, “so I am confident that great games will come. “To achieve that they have to keep learning, challenging themselves and growing. I ask you to continue supporting the study ”.