The crazy ending of the Hulk Woman was the perfect ending for the series

This article will be filled with spoilers for the Hulk Woman finale, so stop reading now if you haven’t watched it yet and still want to avoid spoilers.

The Hulk Woman series on Disney+ makes extensive use of the character’s ability to break the fourth wall and directly address the audience, usually about what happens in the episode. After getting acquainted with the “Daredevil” Charlie Cox, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will turn to her audience and ask: “Why is this episode still going on? We just have a satisfying climax!” Sort of. Well, in the finale of The Hulk Woman, the dial turned to 11, accessible to anyone with a Disney+ subscription, when during a normal fight at the final level, Jen broke through the fourth wall and got on the screen of the Disney+ app so she could find her way to Marvel Studios headquarters. It looks something like this:

From that moment on, things got weirder and weirder as the Hulk Woman (Maslany) turned directly to the writers in her writing room for the lazy superhero cliches they used in her plot. She criticized the idea of irradiating her ex-boyfriend Todd (John Bass) with gamma-irradiated blood to create a new Hulk. But when she found out that these decisions were being made by Kevin… all Marvel fans probably assumed that Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, meant it.

It wasn’t Feigi. It was an artificial intelligence robot named K.E.V.I.N., or Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. And it was in the hat!

The Hulk Woman spent most of the season making fun of the images that made the Marvel Cinematic universe so powerful. It started in the pilot version when Jen gave up her newly acquired Hulk abilities and chose to live her life as a lawyer. He has found new uses for classic characters such as Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth). And although some B-plots failed, the return of Daredevil was celebrated, and the show earned recognition for really trying something new within the MCU.

At the same time, “The Hulk Woman” was not without surprises and plot development for the main characters. In the final scene, during a family picnic, Jen’s cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) INDEED, he is returning from his walk to Sakaar, which we covered after an earlier episode. And the Hulk wasn’t alone. He was with his son Skaar.

Which one? Yes, in the comics—during the Hulk Planet saga—the Hulk had a child with an alien named Kayera. So now we can add the Hulk to the growing list of original Avengers (after Thor and Tony Stark) to add kids in Phases 3 and 4. And in the episode where Jen Walters makes fun of the “daddy issues” plaguing the MCU.

It was a wild but fitting way for “The Hulk Woman” (opens in new tab) to end its first season by releasing urine from the machine that allowed it to become a show, alternating between new and old characters. If the joke in the finale is true, we won’t see the Hulk Woman in the upcoming Marvel movie, but given her connection to Matt Murdoch and origins in the Disney+ series, we may see the character appear in one of the announced Marvel movies. shows like Echo or Daredevil: Born Again in the near future.