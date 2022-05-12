The Crash Whale baskets are filled with MANA and these altcoins!

Since the market is currently in danger, Ethereum whales see this as an opportunity to add more cryptocurrencies to their portfolios. Altcoins have taken the biggest hit in the market and are therefore the focus of these whales who see these tokens at a discount. They are focused on Whales Decentraland (MANA) and a number of tokens.

Ethereum Whales are Still Optimistic about Shiba Inu

As we wrote in the Somanews news, ETH whales were often bulls at shiba inu. Thanks to their massive purchases, they managed to single-handedly keep meme money in the minds of the broader crypto market, safe for accidental recoveries, supported by hype. Now, even when the market is falling and the number of shiba inu continues to fall, whales continue to buy.

In the top 10 most purchased tokens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) took fourth place after such stablecoins as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and ETH, of course, leads. On average, whales purchased 2,256,645,536 SHIB tokens. This corresponds to an average of $35,888 that whales spend on SHIB.

The meme coin also remains the largest token position after ETH by dollar value. Although their whale balances have shrunk over the past few weeks, they still hold more than $809 million in SHIB in their combined balance sheet. This means that more than 15% of all SHIB tokens are stored in the top 100 ETH wallets.

LINK, MANA tokens are also in the list of whales

Cryptocurrencies that have lost a significant portion of their historical highs still prefer Ethereum whales. Tokens such as LINK and MANA were also included in the list of the top 10 cryptocurrencies bought by these whales in the last 24 hours. What these two tokens have in common is that they have both lost more than 80% of their ATH value.

Ethereum whales bought LINK tokens for an average of $9,839 and MANA tokens for an average of $7,328, which put them in 5th and 6th places in the list, respectively. Interestingly, none of these tokens are among the top 10 assets of these whales. Other tokens included in the list are KNC, GALA, WOO and the new market favorite APE.

NFT also did not stay away from the accumulation trend. Due to the fall in the price of ETH over the past two days, the minimum price of some expensive NFTs has fallen, and whales are starting to sweep them away. Moonbirds and DOODLE are clearly among the favorites.