The Country Fire Star Posts Behind-the-Scenes Footage of This Epic Rock Wall Scene From The Latest Episode

It seems that with each new episode of The Land of Lights, the cast and crew succeed in epic episodes, and this week was no exception. If you kept up with the TV program for 2022 and saw the 6th episode of the CBS show, then you witnessed how a significant part of the episode took place on a stone wall in the role of Jake, Bode and company. worked to save a girl stuck in a valley. It turns out that they really filmed it on a stone wall, and one of the stars of the show, Jordan Calloway, who plays Jake, posted several behind-the-scenes photos and videos showing everyone how much it took to perform a large-scale trick.

For some context, the episode follows Cal Fire’s team as they work to rescue a girl who has fallen into a valley. The only way to save her is to fly in a helicopter and bring down a firefighter to pick her up. However, the wind was blowing too hard, and Eva, a firefighter sent down, got stuck, and they had to cut her cable. So Jake and Bode were sent after her, insuring the stone wall while the rest of the team lowered them.

I thought the sequence looked very realistic, and it seemed like they went out and shot it on a real stone wall, and it turned out that they did. Calloway took to Instagram after the episode to post a ton of behind-the-scenes footage about the making of the episode, check it out:

While the photo of Max Thiriot as Bode is very cute, and the other photos and videos of the various participants of the “Land of Fire” are funny, the part of the post that really struck me is the final video. It shows Calloway, Thiriot and Jules Latimer, who plays Eve, floating in the air and uttering their lines.

Throughout the first five episodes, there were some exciting episodes with big fires and massive scenery, however, I found this search and rescue operation on a stone wall to be the most exciting part of the show at the moment.

Despite the negative reviews of the real Cal Fire, the audience really loves “The Land of Fire”, and the show was stretched for a whole season. Also, a spoiler for SEAL Team: Max Thiriot’s character was recently killed in SEAL Team, so the actor could move on to work on the fire procedure, which he also created on an ongoing basis. So, it’s clear that the show is exceeding expectations and will continue to grow and grow, which hopefully means even more epic scenery like the stonewall that Calloway wrote about.

I really like that the action gets more intense with each episode of “Land of Fire”. What makes it even better is the actors’ insider posts showing how they practically filmed some of them. Hopefully we’ll get more scenes like stonewall in the first season of “Land of Fire,” and given that the stakes will rise with each episode, I’d say it will happen.

If you want to watch the epic action of “The Land of Fire,” you can do it every Friday at 21:00. ET on CBS, or you can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription.