The countdown has begun for SpaceX’s first civilian space mission!

The countdown has begun for SpaceX‘s world’s first completely civilian space mission, Inspiration4, of which Elon Musk is the CEO.

Every day, a new development emerges about the famous space company SpaceX, of which Elon Musk is the CEO. The company, which has not fallen off the agenda especially due to Inspiration4, the world’s first civilian space mission, announced that the countdown has started for this mission as of now.

Countdown begins for SpaceX’s first civilian space mission

A new move came from SpaceX, after the space journey of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with the Blue Origin company in the past months. According to the information received, the company has started the countdown to perform the world’s first completely civilian space flight as part of the Inspiration4 mission.

As the name suggests, a four-person civilian crew is expected to take part in the Inspiration4 mission, which is planned to start on September 15 with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The team created by SpaceX; It consists of Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux, Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski, entrepreneur and pilot Sian Proctor, and billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments.

According to the latest information, the Inspiration4 mission, which is expected to be broadcast live at 20:02 local time, will be completed after about three days, after the Dragon spacecraft and all its crew have landed at several possible landing sites in Florida.

It should be noted that the Inspiration4 mission has a very meaningful purpose besides space travel. Because one of the passengers, billionaire Jared Isaacman, went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, started a $200 million donation organization for children struggling with other diseases, especially cancer. Finally, 51 NFT artifacts are expected to be sent into space in the Inspiration4 space mission.