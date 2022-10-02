The countdown for the Xiaomi 12T series has begun! What are we waiting for?

Introducing the 12S series to users at its event in July, Xiaomi is preparing to showcase the 12T series, which has been on the agenda for a long time with accusations and leaks. Recently, the number of leaks and reports about smartphones has increased. So, what will the upcoming series offer users? Here are the details!

What will Xiaomi 12T offer users?

The Xiaomi 12T series will be presented at the event, which will take place on October 4. The technical features and designs of smartphones are also widely known.

Design

Roland Quandt, who has become known for his leaks in the industry, shared rendering images that show the back panel design of the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Accordingly, the design of smartphones will be largely similar to the Xiaomi 12 and 12S series. Because the back panels of the devices look exactly the same as their predecessors.

Technical specifications

It is expected that the Xiaomi 12T model will use a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It will also go on sale with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256 GB of internal memory. The Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it will be available to users with 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal memory with support for UFS 3.1.

The standard model will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimension 8100 processor. The 5 nm chipset contains four ARM Cortex-A78 cores with a frequency of 2.85 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz, as well as the Mali-G610 MC6 graphics unit.

When we move to Xiaomi 12T Pro, we come across Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is the leader among the most powerful chips in the industry. Manufactured using a 4-nm process technology, this chipset contains one ARM Cortex-X2 (Kryo) core with a frequency of 3.2 GHz, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores with a frequency of 2.8 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz, as well as an Adreno graphics unit.

Xiaomi 12T Pro It will have a 200-megapixel Samsung HP1 camera. It will be complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the other hand, the standard model of the series will have modest characteristics, unlike the Pro. Because at this moment we will be greeted by a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It is expected that a 20-megapixel sensor will be used on the front panel.

Both models will use a 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. At the same time, they will come out of the box with the MIUI 13 interface based on Android 12.

So, what do you think about this? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section!