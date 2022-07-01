The costume designer of “Downton Abbey” has been working with the franchise for many years. However, a new era has come with “The strangest” problems

Costume designer Anna Robbins has been making custom-made costumes for productions for many years. In fact, only in the world of “Downton Abbey” has she worked with the franchise for quite some time, having designed for the series over the past two seasons, as well as for the first “Downton” movie. However, the latest sequel “New Era” presented its own set of problems, namely due to the filming schedule of the film, which took place in the summer of 2021 and led to certain difficulties for Ms. Robbins and her team.

Covid was a time for many film productions, and we heard about such different films as Mission Impossible 7, in which everything possible was done to comply with security protocols, in Jake Gyllenhaal’s film Guilty, some of which were shot on Zoom, about the problems the film industry faced. Speaking ahead of the big streaming and digital debut of “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” Anna Robbins shared some of the specific challenges her department has faced, which really shows that all productions have suffered over the past couple of years.

This movie was especially challenging because it was much bigger than the previous one, in terms of costumes it was much, much more prolific. The number of story days and the number of costumes needed was not twice as much, but significantly more than last time — we made 350 costumes in the workshop, something like this. There were 24 story days — not everyone was in every scene — but this is Downton, there are a lot of main actors and an ensemble, so it wasn’t easy.

During a visit to the UK on the eve of “Downton Abbey: The Digital Age of a New Era”, streaming, Blu-ray and DVD release, we were really able to visit Belchamp Hall, where Tom and Lucy’s big wedding scene took place. Charles Raymond and his family, who own this property, also described to me the tents that covered the lawn to conduct Covid testing and more to ensure that the big ensemble moments could happen, so that not only the costume team faced problems with shooting a much bigger film this time.

Similarly, for Anna Robbins, the “strangest problem” was not just the huge number of costumes that needed to be created to match the storyline taking place both in the UK and on the French Riviera. She said that this time the problems with Covid also really complicated her job.

I think the strangest test was the preparation during Covid. You know, I’m a designer. I like to touch the fabric, look at it in natural light and see how it will behave on camera. We couldn’t visit the fabric stores. We couldn’t visit vintage shops. Thus, we sort of get the work digitally, on our phones. So there were some amazing surprises when things arrived and they were more beautiful than I thought they would be. And there were some unpleasant surprises when things didn’t look the way we thought they would be online. So, it was a challenge, but I think the plus of it was that we had to cast a much wider net and find things that we otherwise wouldn’t have found in all corners of the world.

Anna Robbins definitely knows how to turn sour lemons into lemonade, and it actually reminds me a bit of what director Simon Curtis also told me about taking the original dark ending of the movie and turning it into something to celebrate, which also became a silver lining at the end of the movie. Ultimately, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” may have had more problems than previous films, but “A New Era” is a delightful sequel that manages to impress its fans.

