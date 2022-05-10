The cost of the Metaverse at the bottom: it’s time to buy!

The fall in the crypto market also affects the price of sections of the metaverse. At the same time, the real estate market of the metaverse fell by 15%. Those who want to be included in the metaverse, the popularity of the future, have the opportunity to take the first step to experience this failure.

Reduction of projects

In general, the graphics of all metaverse platforms are losing value, except for the most popular Otherside metaverse. Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) face falling prices day by day. Similarly, cryptocurrencies cannot recover from the fall. Ethereum (ETH), which occupies an important place in the Metaverse, is trading at a price of about $2,400 at the time of writing. This is half of the $4,800 ATH ETH reached in November.

Mark Zuckerberg increased the popularity of the metaverse when Facebook renamed it Meta. This move by Zuckerberg seriously provoked the growth of the coins of the metaverse. In particular, such projects as CEEK, SAND, BLOK, ENJ, during this time were able to bring profit to their investors. However, the loss of the $3 billion metaverse project, which has become widespread in the mainstream media, further causes the decline of projects. In addition, digital land prices are also seriously declining. While this affects metaverse projects, it also affects NFT minimum prices. The fall of Ethereum has shaken both the NFT market and the metaverse world.

The possibility of buying land

On the other hand, it seems that Solana-based NFTs have actually lost value. Although the current downward trend in land prices in the metaverse is explained by the decline in the market as a whole, it is also clear that most projects have lost interest before that.

For example, Axie Infinity, which had the highest transaction volume in the first quarter of 2021, is trying to keep players on the platform after a massive cyber attack on their platform. Although Axie developers say they are ready to pay compensation for $ 650 million in damages, players are leaving the platform one by one.

In addition, the prices of land in the Sandbox are reduced by about 11%. Sandbox lands are sold for 1.19 ETH in places like LookRare and OpenSea. In addition, Decentraland lands are sold for 3,800 MANA or $5,000. Therefore, many investors argue that with such a downturn, it’s time to buy metaverse lands. It is also clear that large companies are concentrating on these lands one after another. Nevertheless, experts note that prices will recover in the near future, and emphasize that this opportunity to buy will not last long.