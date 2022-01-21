The Cosmic Riffs Of The Artful Escape Already Have A Date On PS4, PS5 And Nintendo Switch

PS5: The celebrated musical platformer from Beethoven & Dinosaur and Annapurna Interactive will make the leap from PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S to PlayStation and Switch. The Artful Escape is one of those unique proposals that surprised us in September of last year with its original launch on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, a first video game from creatives and musicians Beethoven & Dinosaur under the umbrella of Annapurna Interactive that He bet on an overwhelming staging both visually and soundly in exchange for reducing the gameplay to a minimum. Even so, the title was very well received, even competing in the odd category at The Game Awards. Well, Annapurna Interactive has now announced the release date for The Artful Escape on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles: January 25, 2022.

Francis Vendetti’s psychedelic journey

Thus, in The Artful Escape we take on the role of Francis Vendetti, a young musician who tries to find his place in music under the shadow of his famous uncle, a true legend of folk music. And despite the fact that Francis has great guitar virtues in hand, what he really wants is to get carried away through the most psychedelic riffs to try to find his authentic alter ego.

This will take you on an authentic journey through the cosmos to the beat of guitar solos through a totally captivating audiovisual display, all while we advance in a story that is as hilarious as it is mysterious, full of characters to remember and music, a lot of rock music.

“Although it does not offer any type of challenge at a practical level beyond timid platform sections and simple “fights” of button combinations, its creators bet everything on the artistic side, presenting an overwhelming universe of creativity and imagination that will dazzle those that have a certain musical sensitivity or that seek emotions and epic instead of grandiloquent challenges and challenges”, we explained in our analysis.

The Artful Escape will be available on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch from January 25, 2022.