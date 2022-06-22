The Coolest Pokémon Yellow Feature will Never Work on Switch

Although Pokémon Yellow is twenty-two years old, the classic game has a groundbreaking feature that will never work on the Nintendo Switch console. In 1996, the Pokémon franchise debuted with Pokémon Red and Green in Japan, and two years later it was released worldwide with the Pokémon Red and Blue Kanto role-playing games. While the Pokémon series has achieved many incredible successes in eight generations of games, the Pokémon Yellow Edition Gen 1 has a feature that is impressive even by today’s standards.

After the release of Pokémon Red and Blue, Game Freak released the third edition of role-playing games for the Kanto region in 1999 due to the huge popularity of Pokemon anime. To make the role-playing game closer to the animated series, many characters and locations have been changed to refer to the anime plot. For example, gym executives’ Pokemon teams have been redesigned to match Ash Ketchum’s battles with them in the show. The release of Pokémon Yellow has also fixed a lot of bugs, and in general it has become more balanced compared to Pokémon Red and Blue.

The third edition of Gen 1 also included many new features, such as the popular Pokémon Yellow Starter Pikachu mechanics. Just like Ash Ketchum’s Pikachu, the charming Electric type now walks outside of his pokeball behind the player in the ordinary world. However, the best feature of Pokémon Yellow used the Game Boy Printer accessory. This cool feature won’t work on the Nintendo Switch today, but it will make the Pokédex walkthrough much more useful.

The mechanics of Pokédex Pokémon Yellow have been improved with a Game Boy printer

In 1998, Nintendo released the Game Boy Printer accessory. The new hardware allowed players to connect the device to the Game Boy console using a connecting cable. Although Game Freak wasn’t released specifically for the Pokémon franchise, it quickly used the add-on to create some incredible features in Pokémon Yellow. One of these features included a Pokédex diploma certificate from Game Freak. In Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow, players who manage to complete Pokédex Kanto Gen 1 by catching each Pokemon are awarded a digital certificate from Game Freak.

However, in Pokémon Yellow, players could print their Pokédex certificate using a Game Boy printer. The incredible feature not only gave players a physical version of their diploma, but the certificate also included new illustrations. The printed version depicted Pikachu with a trophy, as well as the Mythical Pokemon Mew. Since the launch of the series, completing pokedex in each game is not an easy task and requires hours of work. In the role-playing games of the Kanto region, trainers had to trade with other players to get several Pokemon of the trading evolution. The Pokémon Yellow feature makes completing Pokédex more useful, as players really have something to show physically.

The Game Boy printer feature also worked with the 2000 Pokémon Gold and Silver Johto Pokédex before it was discontinued with the launch of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Although each generation of Pokemon still issues Game Freak Diploma certificates for completed Pokédex, players have not been able to get physical copies for several decades. With the release of Pokémon Home in 2020, all Pokédex awards have become fully digital. As a result, the coolest Pokémon Yellow feature has never worked on the Nintendo Switch. However, many fans still lack this feature, who would like to print and collect all eight generations of their Pokédex diploma certificates. Since Game Freak released the 9th generation Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November 2022, the Pokémon Yellow feature would be a great incentive for players to complete the Pokédex of the new region.