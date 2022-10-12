The controversy surrounding Glee is explored in the Discovery+ documentary series from Ample Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ and ID explore the real story of the popular Fox series Glee.

The streamer has ordered a three-part documentary series from Ample Entertainment, the company behind the HBO documentary series “The Invisible Pilot” and Facebook’s “9 Months with Courteney Cox.”

The series will have access to key actors and crew members who will share first-hand stories about their time in the comedy-drama series, which lasted more than 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015.

He will lift the veil to show the ups and downs of the production and filming community, as well as provide feedback from close relatives and friends with stories never heard before.

The untitled series will tell about the controversies surrounding the series, including the case of Mark Salling, who played Puck. Salling was arrested and pleaded guilty to possessing images of child sexual abuse and committed suicide while awaiting sentencing.

Then there was the death of Cory Monteith, who played Finn. Monteith died of an accidental heroin overdose.

His girlfriend Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, was accused of bullying on set.

After the end of the show, Naya Rivera, who played Santa Lopez, died while walking on a boat, she left a four-year-old son, Josie.

Glee , centered on the Glee Club at William McKinley High School, also starred Matthew Morrison , Jane Lynch , Jaima Mays, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jessalyn Gilsig, Kevin McHale , Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris , Darren Criss and Melissa. Benoit.

It was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falczak and Ian Brennan and produced by 20th Television.

The untitled series is the latest project for the Discovery+ streamer and the true crime brand, after the series “Hammer’s House”, which tells about the controversy with Armie Hammer, as well as the series about the Menendez brothers, British au pair Louise Woodward, Biggie and Tupac.

Ample Entertainment, run by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, is producing “Murder in the Heartland” for the Discovery+ streaming service.