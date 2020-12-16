The controversial Devotion, retired from GOG

This horror game was removed from Steam after hidden content was discovered in which the Chinese president was mocked.

The announced return of Devotion has lasted a few hours. Red Candle Games’ horror game had confirmed its premiere on GOG, CD Projekt RED’s digital store. However, the platform has backed down at the last moment, all due to the comments of some players, as the company itself has pointed out (that is, according to the official version). And it is that the controversy has surrounded this horror video game since it was withdrawn from Steam for his mockery of Xi Jinping, the president of China.

“Today it was announced that the Devotion game would be coming to GOG. After receiving many messages from the players, we have made the decision not to sell the title in our store ”, the platform has written on its official Twitter account. The truth is that it is a very tricky case, since China is hostile against this video game. When it was removed from Steam, the Indievent publisher that published it lost its business license in that territory.

What happened to Devotion?

The controversy emerged when hidden content was discovered in which the Disney character Winnie the Pooh was compared to President Xi Jinping. Since then, the Taiwanese developer began to have problems, especially considering the situation of Taiwan with respect to China. The game was received with review bombing, until finally disappearing completely from the market. It seems that this situation will continue to last, given that no one seems to want to conflict with the eastern country. Businesses in that market depend on it.

“Over the past four months, the famous Devotion asset incident has caused great harm to both Red Candle Games and our partner. We would like to offer our sincerest apologies to all those affected. Red Candle Games and our partners are assuming all responsibility for losses. We will not stop in our quest to avoid greater evils ”, the study communicated at the time. In that statement they reported that they had no intention of relaunching the game in the short term, a period that has been much longer in time.



