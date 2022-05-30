The continuation of Immortals Fenix Rising should move away from the comparisons of Breath of the Wild

The Immortals Fenyx Rising open—world game from Ubisoft is an epic action adventure that tells about a world inspired by Greek mythology. Playing as a customizable Phoenix, gamers explore lush landscapes and monster-infested places on foot, horseback, or by climbing into the sky, traveling through seven different realms modeled after the Greek gods. This is undoubtedly a beautiful game that has received praise for its exciting narrative, balanced humor and fascinating fights. However, for better or worse, Immortals Fenyx Rising has also been repeatedly compared to Nintendo’s genre-defining game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Games will always be inspired by other games. This is true for any environment where results interact with each other rather than exist in separate bubbles, and creativity is consciously and unconsciously a combination of different influences. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as fans of one game can find other games that they are almost guaranteed to like if they follow in the same spirit. However, this may be detrimental to the new game, and players hope that the sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising will try to separate itself from Breath of the Wild more than its predecessor managed.

RELATED: 5 Mythological Settings That Would Be Perfect for the Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel

Similarities to Breath of the Wild

At first glance, Immortals Fenyx Rising is very similar to Breath of the Wild. Both games use this sun-drenched green environment aesthetic with a slightly cartoonish artsy style. Both games have physics-based puzzles scattered across their large open-world maps that require players to think a bit between action and combat. In terms of passing, both Immortals Fenyx Rising and Breath of the Wild include elements of air travel, as well as very elegant climbing mechanics that help scale areas.

Unsurprisingly, Breath of the Wild has been used as a point of comparison for many other games. When it was launched, it was a huge success, they continue to talk about it to this day and give it as an example of what video games are capable of. The freedom of the open world and the rise of classic Zelda elements in the game made it a hit, and it’s no surprise that other developers paid close attention so that subsequent games could try to follow suit. Immortals Fenyx Rising presents its own fresh take on this formula and includes many of its own features to present a different gaming experience, but it couldn’t avoid comparisons.

Why should the sequel be different

Breath of the Wild is not the only game that has been used as a reference and inspiration, and certainly not the last. Thanks to the success of FromSoftware’s Soulsborne games, Souslikes have flooded the video game market, usually with diminishing returns, with a few exceptions. Most fans don’t mind even the most blatant copycats if the game in question is still well made and fun to play, but others aren’t too interested in this trend. Some fans want something original when they take a new game, and they are more interested in how developers can push the boundaries, rather than how successfully they can return to the old one.

Since Ubisoft is apparently working on a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising, many players are already anticipating what the next game in the series might be. There are rumors about the setting and other mythological sources, but conversations inevitably return to the “Breath of the Wild” again. Comparisons may be made too liberally in some circles, and Immortals Fenyx Rising may never be able to fully break out of the shadow of another game, but the sequel is Ubisoft’s chance to expand and take more risks now that it has laid a successful foundation for the franchise. . The sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising should offer players something new, not just what they’ve already seen somewhere before.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.