The continuation of Death Stranding won’t do Too much good

Death Stranding was an unexpected success for Kojima Productions, and although many gamers were racking their brains, it seems that it attracted enough fans to justify a sequel. While this may be good news for fans of Hideo Kojima, there are many questions surrounding how the developers will keep the Death Stranding gameplay fresh in yet another game. The first time the delivery was fun, but having to do it again can be very tiring for gamers.

In addition to the Death Stranding sequel, gamers can also count on the upcoming Xbox game, which Kojima Productions is developing using Microsoft cloud technologies. According to leaks, the project may be a horror called Overdose. This may be promising, as Kojima has shown an interest in the horror genre in the past. In any case, the next Death Stranding game will have to innovate to succeed.

Is Death Stranding 2 on the way?

Kojima Productions turned out to be a rather secretive studio, and although Kojima is always working on something, he never reveals anything until he is ready. There were rumors about the development of a Death Stranding sequel, and they intensified when Norman Reedus, who played Sam Bridges, mentioned in an interview that the development of the next game was already underway.

No official information about the game has been received, and given that Kojima is such an eccentric creator, it is extremely difficult to guess what to expect. It looks like Reedus will be back, which suggests that the players will see Sam Bridges again. After the end of Death Stranding, there are several directions in which the sequel can develop from the point of view of the plot. However, the new game may face some problems in terms of keeping the gameplay fresh.

Is it possible to repeat the Death Stranding gameplay?

The gameplay of Death Stranding is quite unconventional, and when it was introduced, it amazed the game world. He took what is usually the most boring part of the gameplay — walking — and managed to make it a complete AAA, exciting, innovative and unlike anything that has been before. This was achieved by turning the terrain into an obstacle that the players had to overcome, forcing them to take into account the weight of their cargo, their center of gravity, their shoes, equipment, and various other factors. He also managed to innovate by including unique elements of a multiplayer game. Buildings that players build in their own worlds can appear in other players’ worlds, which can sometimes be useful. This helps players not to feel too lonely in a game where they spend most of their time alone. Players can also leave encouraging signs, which can be encouraging.

Although the experiment was a success, one of the common criticisms of the game was that the main game delivery cycle gets boring after a while. The director’s version of Death Stranding tried to fix this by introducing race tracks, shooting ranges and stealth activities to make the gameplay a little more dynamic by adding a bit of action to things. Although the game was a good starting point for beginners, it did not change the basic gameplay in any way.

Continuing Death Stranding with a new map with more obstacles to overcome and BT to sneak in might be great, but any delivery fatigue issues will only increase dramatically. The advantage of the first game was the novelty, while gamers will know what to expect from the sequel, which can lead to even faster delivery fatigue. This does not mean that the gameplay of Death Stranding is bad, just too much of it can be bad.

Death Stranding was a unique experience in which it was possible to explore such emotional themes as loneliness and grief, and this was done within the framework of a sci-fi game filled with horror, humor and many unexpected twists. Its gameplay is a once—in-a-generation invention, and while it’s great, that doesn’t mean Kojima Productions should follow a typical gaming strategy of continuing the classics. Death Stranding seems like a game that stands on its own, without the need for a sequel to emphasize its splendor.

Kojima has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to subvert and exceed expectations. Therefore, it would not be too reasonable to draw any conclusions about any of his studio’s upcoming games. It is unknown how Kojima can reinvent the Death Stranding gameplay, but it would undoubtedly be important to do so if the sequel became a reality.

Death Stranding is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.