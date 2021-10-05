The Consumer Experience and the Telecom Industry

Telecom: The relationship between companies and their consumers has always been considered very important for business prosperity. With increasingly fierce competition and the entry of new digital players, it is possible to say that today it is essential for companies of all segments. The advancement of technology currently allows companies to accompany their customers throughout their journey, from acquisition to post-sales, enhanced by the use of big data and artificial intelligence.

Aware of this, the telecommunications sector has been recurrently adopting measures to increasingly improve this relationship. One of them is the Telecommunications Self-Regulation System (Sart), which began in 2020. It is a set of principles, rules, organizational structures, instruments, deliberation mechanisms and self-discipline procedures that aim to enable effective and efficient regulation of the sector. Supported by data, booklets were created that aim to discipline different areas of activity: collection, customer service, offer and telemarketing.

Regarding the latter regulation, it is important to highlight the Do Not Disturb (NMP) platform, in operation since July 2019, created for users to register their phones so as not to receive telemarketing calls from telecom companies and banks. So far, more than 8 million numbers have been registered throughout Brazil. Most of the blocking requests are in the state of São Paulo, with more than 4 million numbers registered. In second place is Minas Gerais, with 724 thousand numbers, followed by Paraná with 707 thousand and Rio de Janeiro with 501 thousand records.

The results are very encouraging: data from TrueCaller, an unwanted caller identification service, show that in 2019, 48% of telemarketing calls were made by telecom operators and in 2020, after the implementation of the platform, this percentage dropped to 6% . The other initiatives are also showing results. The sector reached the highest rate of resolution of complaints made through the consumer.gov.br website, in 2020, with 90.4%. In terms of comparison: the overall average was 70.8%.

The good numbers are also confirmed by Anatel and by Procon. The regulatory agency points out a drop of 58% in complaints between 2015 and 2021. The survey by Procon confirms the evolution. In 2021, only 13 customers out of 10,000 made complaints to the protection agency.

Many investments were made to reach such marks. The sector invested, in general figures, R$ 8.3 billion in nominal values ​​in the second quarter of 2021, an amount 11% higher than in the same period last year.

The customer relationship improvement process needs to be constantly under review and improvement. New habits are created every day and, with them, new demands. It is true that the world is going through a process of consumer empowerment, and it is necessary to act quickly and effectively to meet expectations.