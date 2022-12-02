The Conners Chose an SNL Icon For The Role of Louise’s Mother Kathy Sagal

In their fifth season, The Conners have taken some big steps with their main couples, with such updates bringing both positive and temporarily negative consequences for all participants. It also proves it’s another big winner of the season when it comes to guest stars: Ethan Katkoski of “Shameless” reunites with former co-star Emma Kenny, “Runaways” and “Once and Again” veteran Ever Carradine, and the latest appearance is Roseanne’s ever-excellent vet, Estelle Parsons. It was known that a surprise in the form of Louise and Neville’s mother was on the way, and now we know that SNL legend and sitcom queen Jane Curtain will bring her decades of comedy style to the ABC sitcom.

Both John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf have been associated with the Saturday Night Live show in the past, but they were able to take part in a comedy sketch when Jane Curtain, an Emmy Award winner, recently joined the show to film the upcoming Christmas episode “Dog Days of Christmas”, which will air on Wednesday, December 7, and will be the final of the offseason. The most important thing here: we don’t even have to wait a whole week to see it in action!

According to TVLine, the role of Doris Goldufsky went to Curtin, and although other details about the character were not disclosed, the first-look footage that ABC released from the episode gives the impression that Doris and Louise are much better and happier. terms than in Louise and Bev’s relationship. Take a look at one of the new photos below.

Look at those smiling faces! And the fact that Doris has food and at least one gift! Unless she stole food and a bag from someone else on the way to visit, Doris could be a loving and traditional mother. This, no doubt, will be an incomprehensible idea for Dan, since he is so used to having a harsh and judgmental mother-in-law. Just look at it in the picture below and decide for yourself how convenient or inconvenient it is.

I like how scary the smiles of Louise and Doris look in this frame. You can almost chant them under your breath here: “One of us! One of us!”

The synopsis of the episode also does not indicate whether Dan will have stereotypical problems with his mother-in-law from the sitcom, or whether it will be a turn in this standard. It doesn’t look like Neville, played by Nat Faxon, is around, at least in the images at first glance, but it should be assumed that he will also want to see his mother. Unless there’s drama. Where is the drama?!? Um, here’s the synopsis:

The holidays are approaching, and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time. Elsewhere, Darlene helps Becky with a parenting problem.

Will Doris take part in helping Becky with parenting issues? Will she give Darlene advice on how to behave with Harris? Will Jackie and Louise’s relationship develop after the first meets the woman who raised her husband and daughter-in-law? We’ll have to wait a few more days to see.

Jane Curtain will no doubt be a pleasure to watch here, as in every role she takes on. As one of the O.G. stars of the show “Saturday Night Live” said, the actress also starred in the films “Kate and Ellie”, “The Third Rock from the Sun”, the television series “Librarian” and many others. She’s also obviously as famous for Coneheads as anyone else, having played that role in a 2015 commercial. We hope that her debut in Conners will spark interest in her return to SNL as a presenter or even just a cameo.

Watch all episodes of season 5 of “Conners” streaming on a Hulu subscription, and new episodes will be broadcast on ABC on Wednesdays at 20:00 Korean time. ET. And stay tuned for news about another big guest star in the person of William H. Macy’s.