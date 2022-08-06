The concept of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, created on the Unreal Engine 5

A talented developer used Unreal Engine 5 to create the epic concept of the Lord of the Rings video game. J.R.R. Tolkien’s cult novel trilogy, transformed by director Peter Jackson into three movie blockbusters, has become an important element of the fantasy genre. Many video games seek to turn Tolkien’s work into an interactive medium, such as the recently postponed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and now one dedicated group of fans has brought Middle-earth to life in all its glory with the Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of the popular game creation engine from Epic Games, which was first released in 1998. Released back in April, UE5 is available for free use by developers based on the royalty payment model. This means that the creators can create anything they want on the game engine, paying fees to Epic Games only if their project makes a profit. Since its launch, Unreal Engine 5 has been used to bring to life a number of breathtaking projects, such as the concept trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, the Unreal Engine 5 remake for God of War, and more.

YouTuber ENFANT TERRIBLE recently shared the concept of the Lord of the Rings game created using Unreal Engine 5 (via GamesRadar). This impressive project, created using materials created by various YouTube artists, recreates many iconic places and relics of Middle-earth with almost photorealistic graphics and exciting editing. Places like Shire, Mordor, Rivendell and Moria come to life in UE5, and viewers can also see key figures like Gollum and Sauron. The ENFANT TERRIBLE concept trailer also contains detailed statues, a mystical palentir and the Ring of Omnipotence itself.

Although the Lord of the Rings game from ENFANT TERRIBLE, unfortunately, will never come to life, there have been many games based on the fantasy franchise in the past, and even more are planned for the future. For example, in the upcoming dwarf survival game LOTR: Return to Moria, players will fight for the return of the underground kingdom of Kazad-doom after Gandalf’s victory over Balrog. Players can fight in randomly generated dungeons alone or in a multiplayer team to exorcise monsters, revive forges and restore the lost kingdom of Moria.

Unreal Engine 5 is an extremely powerful development tool, and ENFANT TERRIBLE used it to present a modern game adaptation of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The most iconic places of Middle-earth are recreated in great detail, and fans will undoubtedly enjoy exploring this interactive world. Although this concept of Unreal Engine 5 is just a fantasy at the moment, fans can one day go to Middle–Earth and experience the “Lord of the Rings” in an interactive form.