The composition of the Illuminati “Doctor Strange 2” avoids the serious problem of “Black Panther 2”

Attention: spoilers for the movie “Doctor Strange: the Multiverse of Madness”

The decision to exclude Namor the Submariner from the MCU Illuminati in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness avoids a serious problem with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although Marvel has yet to confirm the rumors and reports, it is widely believed that Namor— one of the oldest superheroes in the Marvel library— will finally join the MCU as the villain of Black Panther 2. Tenoch Eurta is an actor who has been associated with this role.

Despite the fact that the inclusion of Professor X in the film and membership in the Illuminati had already been spoiled by marketing, the introduction of the group provided “Doctor Strange 2” with one of the most shocking moments. In addition to Charles Xavier and Baron Mordo, the Illuminati team of Earth-838 also included John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambo in the incarnation of Captain Marvel and Anson Mount as Black Thunder. The only characters missing from the original version of the team from Marvel Comics were Iron Man and Namor.

By topic: How Wanda’s Children Exist on Earth-838 (without vision)

Since Namor’s MCU debut seems imminent, Marvel could introduce a multiverse version of the Vengeful Son. However, the absence of Namor the Submariner helped Marvel solve a big problem with his character in Black Panther 2. If Namor had been there, it is likely that he would have become another victim of the Scarlet Witch. A fight between them would have allowed Doctor Strange 2 to demonstrate his impressive abilities before Wakanda’s battle with Namor from Earth-616 in Black Panther 2, but there is a chance that it would still have led to his death. To be defeated by such a powerful character as the Scarlet Witch would be an understandable loss, but not the best first impression the MCU could make on him.

Namor has an intimidating reputation at Marvel Comics. Even being on the surface and not at ease, Namor has the physical strength necessary to fight with some of the strongest characters in the Marvel universe. Over the years, he has participated in epic battles with characters such as the Creature, the Hulk, Hercules and Thor. From the outside, they end in a draw. It usually takes Marvel’s strength to fight him properly. So while the Scarlet Witch from the MCU does possess the unbridled power needed to get the best out of Namor, this path may prevent viewers from seeing the Submariner as the omnipotent force he should be. After all, if Namor is going to become the main villain, he just needs to be given a threatening image.

If his cameo in the Illuminati hadn’t included his version from Earth-838, which met a terrible end, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” could have been a great place for Namor’s debut in the MCU. But in light of the fates that have befallen Black Thunder, Mr. Fantastic and others, it’s for the best that Marvel is keeping him for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where he will have the opportunity for a grand exit that demonstrates the full range of his power.