The composition of the 2nd episode of the 17th season of the TV series “America is looking for talent”, spoilers and who will get the golden buzzer

In Season 17, episode 2, episode 2 of The America’s Got Talent show, another contestant gets a golden buzzer and this explosion of golden confetti. In addition, there are many more incredible acts that judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are sending to the next round of the NBC reality show. Below you will find spoilers about the 2nd episode of the 17th season of AGT, including who will get the golden buzzer in today’s episode.

[Attention, Spoilers: This article contains spoilers from the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, episode 2, “Auditions”.]

“America is Looking for Talent”, Season 17, Episode 2: Singer Maddie gets a golden buzzer

In the 17th episode of the 2nd audition episode of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, Howie Mandel uses his golden buzzer to send singer Madison “Maddy” Taylor Baez straight to the live show. Maddy is an 11—year-old singer and actress. She starred in the Netflix series “Selena: The Series” as a young Selena Quintanilla. According to her Instagram, she is also starring in the new Showtime series – Let The Right One In.

The rising Latinx star performed the national anthem at various major league sporting events. She also appeared on the Fox game show Game of Talents in 2021.

“AGT”, Season 17, Episode 2: Artificial Intelligence “Metaphysics” accepts 4 “yes”

In the preview of America’s Got Talent, Daniel Emmett joins the new Metaphysics group and amazes the judges. Co-founders Tom Graham and Chris Ume take the stage to present their artificial intelligence technology. The three—person group then shocks the judges when Emmett’s projection starts singing “You’re an Inspiration.” Emmett turns into Simon Cowell, and the audience goes crazy. After that, the judges have nothing to say about the technology, except good words.

The co-founders of Metaphysics-AI explained that they have much more in store, including the performance of the “cult duo”.

Funkanometry and Fusion Japan appeared in the “World of Dance” before the 17th episode of the 2nd season of the show “America is looking for Talent”.

20-year-old Carlow Rush and 19-year-old Jaxun Fryer make up a hip-hop and pop music duo on the 17th season of AGT Funkanometry from Vancouver, Island, Canada. According to their Funkanometry website, the couple met through “dance battles, competitions and classes.” In 2019, Funkanometry participated in the third season of World of Dance with judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. In addition to their reality contests, Funkanometry is actively present on social networks, where they share videos with fans.

Fusion Japan also participated in World of Dance before auditioning for the 17th season of AGT. However, at that time they were two separate groups. Fabulous Sisters participated in the second season of NBC WOD in 2018 and reached the division finals. The boys in the Fusion Japan band from the Kyushudanji band, who also participated in the World of Dance competition before it was televised on NBC.