The composer of the film “Spider-Verse” recalls how he voiced the iconic scene with Miles Morales

The composer of “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” Daniel Pemberton, already full of famous moments, recalls how he felt when he wrote the music for one of the most iconic scenes. The 2018 animated film explores the origin story of Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teenager bitten by a radioactive spider and given spider powers to become the new Spider-Man. Miles is quickly thrown into the fire when Kingpin opens the doors to parallel universes, bringing many Spider-Men to us and threatening to destroy the fabric of the universe.

Shameik Moore led the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Universes as Miles along with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage and Liv Schreiber as the kingpin. The film, co-written by Phil Lord of The Lego Movie and co-directed by Rodney Rothman, became the first non-Disney/Pixar film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature after Rango. Thanks to the box office success of the film, Sony has begun developing several sequels, starting with Spider-Man: Across the Universes next year, and one creative is looking back at the sensational debut.

Related: Spider-Verse Coped with the Multiverse Better Than No Way Home

Speaking exclusively to Screen Rant to discuss Afterparty and Slow Horses, Daniel Pemberton spoke about his time spent working on Spider-Man: Across Universes. The Oscar-nominated composer recalled how he voiced Miles Morales’ iconic “Leap of Faith” scene, immediately realizing that he had something special, but almost forgot to bring it to life. See what Pemberton shared below:

“But you kept going because everyone in this movie knew they had something really special. I remember when I was there and writing the music for Leap of Faith, I was there with Katie [Collie] and we were trying to work on it. the scene, and I literally just thought, “What about this?” and I thought, “Damn, that was good” in my head. I turned to her and said, “What do you think about this?” and she was like, “That was amazing.” She said: “You wrote it down, right?” I thought: “No. I think I can remember what I did.” [Chuckles] Then I did it again and you played it and I also remember thinking: “This will be a moment that people will really remember for decades.”

Miles’ episode “Leap of Faith” appeared in the final act of the film, when Miles finally learned to use his abilities and his responsibilities to help save his world from Kingpin with his Spider-Man friends. This scene is considered one of the most iconic for Spider-Man: Across the Universes, as it reflects the emotional nature of Miles’ heroic transformation, as well as the exciting pace of the web throughout New York. The “Leap of Faith” scene was also one of the most popular in the film: early concept art before its release showed Miles as he soared over the inverted skyline of New York.

Although the film as a whole was widely acclaimed, the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Universes was considered the highlight of the animated film, and the praise was aimed at tapping into Miles’ cultural roots. The soundtrack also became a major commercial hit, debuting at number 5 on the US Billboard Top 200 and climbing to number 2 within weeks of release, and its lead single “Sunflower” reached number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The audience can count on more exciting music in the long-awaited sequel to the film when “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” is released in theaters on June 2, 2023.