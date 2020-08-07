The company creates holograms for people to interact

Although not yet completely common, transmission via holograms is already something better known today. Used a lot in musical shows, we have seen the technology implemented to “bring back” great artists, such as Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, Tupac and Ronnie James Dio – while the star Elton John calls for never to be taken back to the stage after his death through it.

But the novelty now is that the American company Portl Inc. has created a machine that is capable of reproducing the image of a person in real size anywhere, only with the help of a camera and a white background. The company, which is based in Los Angeles, also pointed out that the product can be used anywhere, for that it is enough to connect it to a common outlet.

The machine consists of a kind of telephone booth that measures 2.1 meters high by 1.5 meters wide and 0.6 meters deep. The hologram can be sent to the machine by anyone with a camera and a white background, highlights Portl’s CEO, David Nussbaum.

The executive also pointed out that the technology allows to connect people who are distant from each other, especially during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, or even people who do not see each other for months for other reasons: “We are able to connect military families who are not they’ve seen people with opposite backs for months ”.

In addition to the hologram, the company also points out that it is possible to implement virtual intelligence technology to give voice to the images.

Despite “selling” the technology as a product that can be used by anyone, its price, however, does not match the plans. This is because each unit of the “cabin” will be sold for US $ 60 thousand, which is equivalent to about R $ 326 thousand – an amount that would be enough to buy about nine units of one of the cheapest zero cars in Brazil today, the Renault Kwid .

However, the company clarifies that it promotes the use of the machine mainly for museums, so that historical figures can be “revived”. For this, the use of artificial technology will be even more effective, as the system can make the machine “learn” to answer visitors’ questions with the “real” voice of the figure portrayed.

In addition to the full-size reproduction machine, Portl also works in a miniature version, which can be left on a table, for example. However, so far, prices for this variant have not been released.



