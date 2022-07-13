The Commissioner of the Big 12 clearly states his thoughts on the expansion of the conference

With the Big 12 Conference set to see Oklahoma and Texas depart in less than three years, newly minted Commissioner Brett Yormark is joining the conference at an inconvenient time.

This week, Yormark shared his thoughts on the possibility of expansion in the future. Yormark was open to the idea, stating that he would not leave “a single stone unturned.”

“The Big 12 is open for business. We will leave no stone unturned to add value to the conference,” Yormark said via Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.

The Big 12 Conference is already going to add four more schools to its ranks, starting in 2023. UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will join it next year, ensuring that the Big 12 will consist of 12 members after leaving Oklahoma and Texas.

But after the Pac-12 Conference lost UCLA and USC, it’s widely believed that more Pac-12 members are deserting the ship, too. It would be a great opportunity for the Big 12 to add some major programs that would expand their reach to the West Coast.

Teams like Arizona and Arizona State would be perfect geographically. And Colorado already has ties to the Big 12.

We are already in the midst of a major restructuring in college football. But it looks like we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg so far.

Will the Big 12 Conference add new participants in the coming years?