The combined Batman and Superman hero has the Coolest DC costume

In their latest adventures, Batman and Superman simply merged into one hero with one of the coolest costumes in DC comics. In Batman Superman: World’s Finest #4, two Justice League heroes merge with the Green Lantern Power Ring to become the only hero with the abilities of Superman, Batman and Green Lantern. The combined hero quickly turns out to be one of the most beautiful comic book characters with the perfect logo.

Batman and Superman are forced to confront some of their greatest allies as the Devil Nezha, a magical villain released after thousands of years of imprisonment, used his powers to turn the heroes against them. In particular, the villain used magic to make the powers of the Green Lantern construction super-effective against the Man of Steel, which brought the hero to the blood after a collision with Hal Jordan, controlled by the mind. To stop the heroes, Batman and Superman have teamed up as a combined hero with one of the coolest costumes and logos for each character.

In “Batman/Superman World’s Finest #4” by Mark Wade, Dan Mohr, Tamra Bonvillain and Aditya Bidihara from DC Comics, Batman and Superman discover that the only way to defeat a mind—controlled magical Green Lantern is to strip it of its Power Ring. Since Hal Jordan’s willpower has changed due to the influence of the Devil Nezhi, the heroes manage to remove a powerful ring from his finger, which leads to a fusion of lanterns that combines the form of Batman and Superman with their powers and abilities, as well as powers and abilities from the Ring of Power. They eventually become heroes, united by a fantastic costume designed by Dan Mora.

The costume looks stellar. A red Batman mask, armor elements, a blue torso and hands with a green lantern create a real ensemble. However, the most unusual aspect of the new costume of the combined Batman and Superman hero is its logo, which brilliantly combines iconic symbols into a single emblem, since both the S symbol and the bat symbol become one. In addition, the bold decision to do without a cape almost makes the image even more unique. The costume combines Superman, Batman and a bit of Green Lantern, but creates something completely new.

While the combined form of Batman and Superman lasts for a limited time in the release before they split, it perfectly conveys the iconic heroes and the design of their costumes, creating something new. Dan Mora has achieved success by combining a hero costume and a logo. Readers can see the Batman and Superman costume in full, as Batman/Superman World’s Finest #4 from DC Comics is now on sale in comic book stores.