The colors of the Galaxy A13 model have also been announced!

Samsung’s new A-series smartphone model Galaxy A13 will come in four color options. Here are those colors according to the latest leaks…

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A13 smartphone model in four different color options. The South Korean-based technology giant wants to continue to dominate the smartphone market. The company launches many new models and releases models suitable for every budget.

Recently, new information about the A13 smartphone has emerged. In the past days, some features of the smart device in question have leaked. Now the color options have been revealed. Here are all the details…

Galaxy A13 will come in four color options

Samsung has added 5G connectivity to some of its mid-range devices this year. In this way, the company has launched many 5G connected models. Finally, it is preparing to launch the Galaxy A13 5G, which is thought to be its cheapest phone.



According to the news of GSM Arena, Samsung will choose four colors in the Galaxy A 2022 series. These stand out as black, white, light blue and orange. These color options will also apply to the Galaxy A13 5G model. In addition, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 also have these color options.

GalaxyClub stated that these color options will be available on both 4G and 5G devices. Meanwhile, with the A13 model, Samsung will release its first 5G compatible entry-level phone. However, it was previously revealed that the 5G model will come with a 50 Megapixel camera. At the same time, the device in question will step into the market with a 5,000 mAh battery.

For comparison, the A12 models had a 48 Megapixel camera and the same battery capacity (with 15W charging). It should also be noted that these features will probably be valid for both 4G and 5G models. However, the processor of the 5G version will be the Dimensity 700 chipset. It is not yet clear which chipset will be included in the 4G version.

We think that Galaxy A13 models (4G/5G) will be released early next year. In addition, the 5G model may be introduced just before the end of 2021. It is likely to come out for less than 200 euros (A12 starts at 170 euros).