The collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok and the Jotnar edition have one strange caveat

God of War Ragnarok is resolutely staying true to its original release promise this year, as a new release date has finally been announced – November 9th. Santa Monica Studio may prefer to keep other key details of the God of War Ragnarok narrative under wraps until the release date approaches, especially since it’s only four months away.

However, official marketing can finally begin, as the final release date has hopefully already been determined. God of War Ragnarok preceded the announcement of the release date with a tonal CGI trailer, in which Kratos and Atreus are depicted in the middle of Fimbulwinter. The trailer ends with Fenrir, whose inclusion would presumably mark an interesting connection to Loki Atreus depending on how accurately God of War Ragnarok adapts the source material from Norse mythology. Now all the special editions of God of War Ragnarok have been revealed, with two of them containing some disturbing caveats.

The collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok and the Jotnar edition do not contain physical copies of the game along with their own style books

The God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition, Launch Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition and Jotnar Edition have been described in detail regarding what each of them consists of. Fans can take a look in advance at a couple of armor cosmetics that players will be able to unlock earlier with some of these purchases, although they will also be available and unlockable throughout the game if these editions have not been purchased.

Most editions come with collectibles or memorabilia, as well as some downloadable content, such as digital downloads of the game itself or the official digital soundtrack of God of War Ragnarok. The collector’s and Yotnarsky editions of God of War Ragnarok are the most luxurious of the listed options due to the exclusive items that include a 16—inch replica of Mjolnir and a set of dwarf dice.

These releases also include Steelbook showcases for the game; however, while many fans may expect these Steelbooks to come with a solid physical copy of God of War Ragnarok, they will be disappointed to learn that this will not happen. Rather, Collector’s and Jotnar Editions, oddly enough, will only offer digital downloads for God of War Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5, which means that Steelbooks customers will get blank ones.

Then the crates are apparently intended only for display, unless fans decide at some point to also purchase physical copies of the game to occupy them. But fans who thought that a physical copy would be attached to their Steelbook included in these editions are sorely mistaken.

The collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok and the Jotnar edition are still a godsend for enthusiastic collectors

The lack of a physical copy of the Steelbook is perhaps the strangest choice in terms of the content included in any of these editions. Of course, fans who usually choose editions with a large number of collectibles will be happy to know how many physical memorabilia are included in the collector’s edition and the Jotnar edition.

The aforementioned copy of Mjolnir is by far the most valuable possession of the lot, but fans can also treat themselves to the Knowledge Keeper’s chest itself, as well as two-inch carved figures of the Vanir twins. In addition, the physical content that fans of the Jotnar Edition will purchase will include a seven-inch vinyl record with music by Bear McCreary, the legendary Draupnir ring, a set of Brock dice, a cloth card of Yggdrasil and the Falcon, Bear and Wolf. a set of pins.

All the content in each of these editions represents something from the game, whether it is intended to be sent on a superficial level or in the form of a much more obscure version that fans may not realize until they play the game. In any case, the fact that God of War Ragnarok will include two different collector’s editions will be a real gift for fans devoted to the franchise and, in particular, the last part of God of War in Scandinavian.

Although they both include many of the same memorabilia, fans have enough reasons to want to buy one rather than the other. However, Steelbook’s decision may upset fans based on traditional notions of what Steelbook entails.

The release of God of War Ragnarok is scheduled for November 9, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.