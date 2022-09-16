The codes of the live broadcast of the special program Genshin Impact 3.1 are revealed

A recent live broadcast of the Genshin Impact special program showed a new set of promo codes, but players will have to act quickly, as their validity expires in a couple of hours. HoYoverse releases a new event before each new update, revealing most of the upcoming content.

The new Genshin Impact 3.1 update will be filled with many new characters and events, including the second anniversary of the game. Recent HoYoverse changes to the update schedule mean that 3.1 will be released on September 28, that is, a week earlier than usual.

The Genshin Impact special program for version 3.1 includes three promo codes that provide various rewards, including precious primroses, mystical enchantment ores and the hero’s wit. Players need to spend 160 Primogems on one of the banners to get a chance to purchase a new character or weapon. However, they can also spend 1,600 Primogems on a tenfold wish, which will grant 10 different rewards, including at least one four-star item. To receive live broadcast rewards, players need to enter the following three codes:

3B6RYY7AHX9D JT78YH7SGWRZ 2BP9HY6BYFR5

A special program has revealed a new part of the Twilight, which can be explored in the upcoming update. Genshin Impact version 3.1 will finally introduce the first Teiwat desert, which is apparently even bigger than the huge rainforest that appeared in 3.0. According to credible rumors, once all its parts are unlocked, Sumeru will become the largest major region in the game, overtaking Liue, the home of Geo Archon. The event also revealed additional information about three new characters who will join the game list: Cyno, Candace and Nilou.

It is confirmed that Kino and Neelow are five-star characters, while Candice will have a lower four-star rarity. Of the three characters, Tsino is probably the most popular, given that he has already been teased in one of the previous Genshin Impact videos. It is confirmed that he is a new user of the Electro shaft weapon, which will be the main inflictor of damage at most Genshin Impact parties. Fans claim that his playing style is similar to a mix of a four-star Electro DPS named Razor and the popular Anemo Yaksha, known as Xiao.

Neelu is apparently going to be a new supporting character or support character whose playstyle revolves around a new elemental reaction named Bloom. This reaction causes the Dendro cores to fall to the floor and explode after a short period of time. One of Neelow’s passive talents will change the effect of these dendro cores, increasing the radius of damage and reducing the time of their explosion.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.