The Coalition Confirms Move to UE5 and Focuses on The New Generation

The Coalition: In a note posted on Monday (10), The Coalition studio, from Gears of War, confirmed that it is migrating to the use of the Unreal Engine 5 engine in its games, while preparing to develop projects aimed at the new generation of consoles.

The company’s statement revealed that the decision to advance its gaming technologies was motivated by the production of the Gears franchise, classified as “ahead of the development of the Unreal Engine” and responsible for consolidating the main revolutions between generations on Microsoft consoles, such as 720p resolution on Xbox 360 and 120 fps multiplayer on Xbox Series S / X.

“As we look to future games, we’re excited to start allocating our resources for next generation development using Unreal Engine 5,” commented The Coalition, adding that “we are excited to continue this tradition by developing at UE5 for several new projects In the next years”.

The news also said that the studio is already looking for new professionals in the market to increase its teams, and it is already possible to check some offers on the official website, such as film animator, conceptual artist, AI engineer, gameplay engineer, technical director and many others . So, with the start of planning for the future, The Coalition will go on stand-by and will not announce news for “some time”.

New content for Gears 5

The developer also confirmed that Gears 5 will have a full year and that players will receive a lot of content, including Multiplayer Operations 7 and 8, planned to add new characters, new maps and special events. In addition, the in-game store will receive product updates and bonuses to be revealed later.

What do you think of this decision on Unreal Engine 5? Is it a big step for Microsoft and The Coalition? Leave your opinion in the comments.