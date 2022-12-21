The Coach Announced The Date of Jake Paul’s Next Boxing Fight For 2023

Jake Paul’s boxing coach, B. J. Flores, apparently revealed the date of the youtuber’s return to the boxing ring in early 2023.

After he defeated Anderson “Spider” Silva at the end of October, Jake Paul quickly turned his attention to the beginning of the year and to staying active in the boxing ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer initially seemed set to fight longtime rival Tommy Fury as the pair went back and forth on the terms of the fight. However, Jake confirmed that he had left his options open by posting several offers of fights to potential opponents.

At the time of writing, Jake has not yet fixed an opponent, but still wants to return to the ring in early 2023. In fact, it looks like the date of his return has already been leaked.

The coach announced the date of Jake Paul’s boxing fight in 2023

It happened on December 18, when a couple of sharp-eyed fans noticed his coach, former heavyweight title contender B.J. Flores, who was writing to the girl on the ring card that he would come to Jake’s next fight.

“Come to the fight with Jake Paul on February 18. Email me if you’re interested,” Flores tweeted in a post that has since been deleted by the 43-year-old fighter.

Given that most of Jake’s fights were on Saturday night, February 18 would make sense as it really ticks that box. There also doesn’t seem to be many collisions with this date. To date, only the fight of Adrian Broner and Ivan Redkach is scheduled.

Jake’s recent fights were supposed to compete with UFC events, but as it stands, the MMA promotion had a big card the week before. It seems that they have nothing in their plans for February 18 in its current form.

Since the tweet from Flores has been deleted, it gives some confidence that this is the date of Jake’s selection for the next fight, and that he may have revealed some things too early. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm this.