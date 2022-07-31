The co-authors of BRZRKR told how the anime differs from the comic book

BRZRKR co-authors Matt Kindt and Ron Gurney explain how the upcoming anime show differs from the source material of the comics. The BRZRKR comics, created in collaboration with Keanu Reeves, tell the story of an immortal Berserker warrior who embarks on a bloody journey to find out the origins of his existence. A violent comic book series published by BOOM! Studios marks Reeves’ debut in writing comics, with Kindt serving as a co-author and Gurney providing illustrations.

At the beginning of last year, Netflix announced that it would adapt BRZRKR for both an anime show and a feature film. In addition to playing the live version of Berserker, Reeves also voices the anime. At the moment, little is known about both adaptations, but it was confirmed on the SDCC comics panel that the anime will be produced by Production IG, best known for its work on Ghost in the Shell and Attack of the Titans: Junior High. It has also already been confirmed that the BRZRKR anime consists of 2 seasons, and it is expected that both projects will retain the brutal aesthetics and tone of the comics.

In an exclusive interview for Screen Rant, Kindt and Garni delve further into the differences between BRZRKR anime and comics, teasing that the show “lives its own life.” Without revealing too many details, Kindt explains that the show is “similar, but very different” and that even in the early stages it looks “amazing.” Similarly, Gurney says that the show is “growing and growing” and that watching it develop has been a very positive experience. Check out Kindt and Garni’s full comments below:

Matt Kindt: “I don’t know anything. But I will say that I saw something that looked amazing. I won’t say anything about it. into something similar, but completely different. Only the appearance and visual effects.”

Ron Gurney: “It’s like watching evolution. Evolution takes millions of years, but in this case it’s like seeing it happen in front of your eyes. It just starts to live its own life, grows, grows and grows, takes different forms. pretty amazing.”

It’s unclear when the anime series or the BRZRKR movie will be released, but Kindt and Garni’s comments suggest that work on the series is going well. Although none of the co-authors are directly involved in bringing the anime to life, their initial impressions seem to suggest that the series takes what they created with the help of comics and turns it into something familiar and new at the same time. None of the artists touches on any details of the BRZRKR story, but visually the anime looks like it is in very good condition.

Reeves is best known as a live action star who starred in the beloved John Wick franchise and recently appeared in The Matrix: Resurrections, so it will be interesting to see how he makes his anime debut. Although neither Kindt nor Gurney discuss Reeves’ role in the anime, BRZRKR’s trio of projects in three different environments will create an exciting and unique form of storytelling. It remains to be seen what the BRZRKR adaptations will be like when they are eventually released on Netflix, but the comments from the co-creators of the comics certainly suggest that fans are in for a treat.