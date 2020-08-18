The clip of the song “MOVIE” by Kang Daniel Swagged

Soloist Kang Daniel has surprised fans again with the release of a music video for one of the songs from his new album.

After releasing the second mini album “Magenta” on August 3, 2020, Kang Daniel again presented a special music video for the song “MOVIE” which is also included in his latest mini album.

In this MV, Kang Daniel hooked up DVWN who did take parts of the song. In addition, we are also surprised by the appearance of Henry who shows his funny side.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel has successfully brought home three trophies from music programs for his comeback song “Who U Are“.

You can watch the music video below.



