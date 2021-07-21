The Climb: Jason Momoa to Present Competition on HBO Max

The Climb: HBO Max has announced the development of The Climb, a rock climbing reality show hosted by Jason Momoa (Aquaman). The 8-episode series will cover the principles of sports practice and the exploration of the human spirit. In competition, amateur climbers will face rigorous physical and mental challenges amidst intimidating scenarios.

The winner will win the title of best amateur climber in the world. Momoa, who will also serve as executive producer, will present the streaming service’s attraction alongside Chris Sharma, famous professional climber.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to bring you this amazing show about my favorite sport, rock climbing “, said the actor in a statement released by The Wrap.

“We are excited to be working with Jason Momoa on this cinematic approach to a physical competition with Mother Nature, which offers the most beautiful and challenging obstacle course,” commented Jennifer O’Connell, the platform’s programming executive.

The Climb appears as Momoa’s newest project outside of the major Hollywood franchise-based productions, with the goal of diversifying her career. Earlier this year, he announced the realization of On The Roam, a documentary series in partnership with Discovery to seek innovative artists in various areas, considered masters of their craft.