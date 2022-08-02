The classic X-Men villain May be closely related to the Phoenix Force

As AXE: Doomsday escalates between the X-Men and the Eternals, the mysterious and immortal connection of the mighty mutant Exodus with the mighty Phoenix Force is explored in the pages of Kieron Gillen’s Immortal X-Men #5. Each issue of Immortal X-Men has been dedicated to one of the impressive members of the Quiet Council of Krakoa, and this issue promises to reveal much of the mysterious past of the mutant Omega Exodus and perhaps a hint of his future.

AXE: Judgment Day focuses on the Eternals, who are manipulated by Druigs who wage war against the mutants Krakoa and Arakko due to their alleged “excessive deviation”. But the Eternals don’t seem to know about Exodus’ close connection with the Eternals, especially with the powerful Sersi. Having first debuted in X-Factor #92 in 1993 as the right-hand man of the mutant terrorist Magneto among the Acolytes, Exodus’ past and history were not fully explored until the release of the 1996 one-shot film The Black Knight: Exodus. Bennet du Paris was a 12th-century crusader, an incredibly religious man who was best friends (and possibly lovers) with an early incarnation of the Black Knight, a man named Eobar Garrington. “The Black Knight: Exodus” by Ben Raab and Jim Cheng shows Cersei and Dane Whitman, a 20th-century Black Knight transported to the past when Dane took over Eobar’s body and mind. This leads to Bennet continuing his search for the “Tower of Power” in Akkaba without Eobar. Along the way, slowly dying in the desert, Bennett eventually manifests his powerful mutant psionic abilities before eventually reaching the Apocalypse, which uses his Celestial technology to transform Bennett into the Exodus known in modern times.