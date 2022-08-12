The classic horror franchise Alone in the Dark returns to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

While Capcom’s Resident Evil coined the term “survival horror,” many consider Alone in the Dark to be the first true example of the genre. Alone in the Dark was one of the best horror game franchises of the 90s, spawning several sequels. His legacy lasted until the early 2000s, although that’s when everything went off the rails.

In 2005, the critically acclaimed director Uwe Boll released the film Alone in the Dark, which is considered not only one of the worst video game adaptations ever made, but also one of the worst films ever made. Then, in 2008, a new game Alone in the Dark was released for seventh-generation consoles, which received mixed reviews from critics, followed by Alone in the Dark: Illumination, which was even worse received than its predecessor.

Alone in the Dark has been inactive since the ill-fated Alone in the Dark: Illumination, but now the franchise is returning in a big way. THQ Nordic opened its big showcase event by announcing a rethinking of the original game Alone in the Dark, being developed for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The reimagining of Alone in the Dark takes place in the Gothic south of 1920s America, and players can choose between playing as Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby, as in the original. Having chosen their character, the players of Alone in the Dark go to explore the creepy Derceto estate, all the while fighting supernatural enemies and solving puzzles in the classic horror style for survival. It’s been 30 years since the launch of the original game, so fans can expect significantly improved graphics, upgraded controls and more.

While the original Resident Evil was influenced by Alone in the Dark, it seems that the reinvention of Alone in the Dark is based on the remakes of Resident Evil in recent years. While the gameplay is only briefly shown in the trailer, it’s clear that the reimagining of Alone in the Dark will use an over-the-shoulder camera and typically exudes the atmosphere of a Resident Evil 2/Resident Evil 3 remake.

The reinvention of Alone in the Dark has big problems, and it’s unclear whether it will be able to meet the high bar set by the original and other survival horror games. However, what has been shown so far looks promising, and many fans may be happy that the new game Alone in the Dark will appear at all.

Alone in the Dark is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.