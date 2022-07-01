The classic episode of TOS Tribbles begins in Strange New Worlds

Warning: SPOILERS for the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”, episode 9 — “Everyone who Wanders”.

Despite the fact that there are about 8 years left before that, the 9th episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is a classic episode of “Star Trek: The original series” “Problems with Tribbles”. In episode 9 of Strange New Worlds, “All Those Who Wander”, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) leads a landing party to investigate the aircraft carrier Peregrine, which crashed on the L-class planet Valeo Beta V. To their horror, Pike’s landing team is attacked by Baby Horn, resulting in the death of Chief Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) and two other crew members. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romayne) takes the USS Enterprise with delivery to the K-7 Deep Space Station, the future location of the “Tribble Problem”.

One of the most beloved episodes of “Star Trek: The Original Series”, “Problems with Tribbles”, is a comedic romp in which an outraged Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) is ordered to guard a shipment of quadrotritical grain destined for Sherman’s Planet. Although grain is vital, Kirk is annoyed everywhere by the hostile Undersecretary Nils Baris (William Schallert), the arrival of Klingons in search of shore leave on K-7, and the invasion of millions of tribbles throughout the space station and enterprise. Kirk and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) eventually discover that the grain was poisoned by the Klingons thanks to their agent, Arne Darwin (Charlie Brill), a Klingon surgically altered to look human and who posed as Baris’ assistant. Later, “Star Trek: Deep Space 9” revealed that thanks to the Bajoran time sphere, Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) and his team members traveled back in time to the year 2267 and were present during the events of the “Tribble Problem”, which Kirk and the Enterprise team never understood.

While Captain Pike and his men were threatened by Bugles in episode 9 of Strange New Worlds, Number One completed the Enterprise’s priority one mission to deliver Vidium power elements to the deep space communications station K-7. Without Vidium, the station would have lost power and life support. This would have a tragic outcome for the personnel on board a Starfleet-operated station but populated by civilian personnel. In addition, the Enterprise’s inability to resupply the station with Vidium would make K-7 strategically vulnerable due to its location near the Klingon border in the Beta Quadrant. Fortunately, Pike’s decision to send Una and the Enterprise to K-7 worked, as the Starfleet flagship was able to deliver Vidium without a Tribble at all and return to Valeo Beta V to pick up troops and rescue the abandoned USS Peregrine.

The K-7 Deep Space station was actually mentioned in Star Trek: Discovery before Strange New Worlds called out the famous starbase. During the Klingon War of 2256-2257, K-7 was occupied by the Klingons in the midst of their conflict with the United Federation of Planets, which was partially instigated by Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) at the Battle of Double Stars. This obviously means that the K-7 deep space station operated throughout the middle of the 23rd century. Surprisingly, the starbase of the United Federation of Planets apparently continues to operate at the beginning of the 25th century, because in the first season of Star Trek: Picard, K-7 appears on the star map, which can be seen in the office of Admiral Kirsten Clancy (Ann Magnuson) in Starfleet. headquarters in San Francisco.

It is possible that the USS Enterprise will visit the deep space station K-7 in the second season of “Strange New Worlds”. “Strange New Worlds” has already proved that they can make their own comedy episodes in the spirit of “Problems with Tribbles”. Episode 5, “Spock Amok”, was also set on the Starbase One space station near Earth. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” also teased that Klingons would appear in the second season, so a clash between Captain Pike and the Klingons could happen years before Kirk’s disappointing encounter with Klingons and Tribbles in “Star Trek: The Original Series.”