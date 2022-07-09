The classic Dragon Ball fighter has a powerful ability that Goku has never had

Although Goku is arguably the strongest fighter in the Dragon Ball universe, one of his oldest (and weakest) allies has an ability that puts the Saiyan warrior to shame, as Goku could never hope to achieve it.

Goku is a Saiyan who was sent to Earth as an infant when his home world was on the verge of destruction. When Goku arrived on Earth, he was taken away by a man named Gohan, who was a famous martial artist. Raising Goku as his “grandson”, Gohan taught the Saiyan child fighting techniques, and Goku immediately fell in love with him. After Gohan died, Goku was left to fend for himself in the desert until he came across a young woman named Bulma. Bulma was hunting for dragon balls in the forest, and after seeing Goku’s inherent Saiyan strength and his martial arts skills, she hired him to join her in her quest for wish-granting artifacts, although they found themselves picking up more than just magic balls on their way.

In Chapter 5, “The Dragon Pearl” by Akira Toriyama, Bulma and Goku travel to a city that lives in fear, as the townspeople are being chased by a monster that regularly visits them, steals their daughters and brings them to his house at a great distance. as he pleases. When Bulma discovers that one of the elders of the city has a Dragon Pearl, she says that Goku will take care of this monster in exchange for the sphere. The townspeople agree, and Goku prepares to fight a terrifying monster known as Oolong. When Oolong arrives to steal more young women from the city, Goku disguises himself as a woman, and when Oolong tries to kidnap him, Goku gets into a fight and challenges the monster to a fight. Knowing that he is no match for Goku, Oolong retreats. His retreat shows that he is not a ferociously powerful monster, but a humanoid pig who is not only weak, but also cowardly. However, despite the non-existent level of Oolong’s power, he still managed to rule an entire city for a while — and all because of his ability to change shape.

Oolong can transform into almost anything he can think of, including inanimate objects, for five minutes at a time with a minute break in between. So as long as he finds a way to rest for one minute every five minutes, the Oolong can turn into anything his team might need in any given situation, making it incredibly useful for distracting attention or providing a quick exit. Despite being presented as a villain, Oolong turns a new page and becomes an ally of Goku, Bulma and the rest of the Z fighters until the end of the series. Although Oolong is arguably Dragon Ball’s weakest fighter, which has proven itself well since his first appearance, he will always be a better werewolf than Goku, no matter how strong Saiyan becomes on a cosmic scale.

Although Goku would not want to have the power of changing the shape of Oolong from the very beginning, since Goku believes in facing the challenge face to face, rather than resorting to cheating during combat, it is interesting that someone who has the power to fight demons and gods cannot do what he can such a weak creature as Oolong. No matter how cosmically powerful Goku becomes in the Dragon Ball universe, the humble, earth-bound humanoid pig will always have one thing over him: the shape-shifting ability that Goku will never have.