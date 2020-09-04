The claim to talk about PlayStation 5!

A new claim has come about the PlayStation 5, which is expected to be available for sale this year. Question marks about how to cool the console can end with this claim. The details that emerge are that there will be double fans in the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 may come with dual fan designs!

The console, which is expected to be released towards the end of the year, is thought to be warmer due to its hardware and design. Excess heat may bring troubles with it, as in any technological product. For this reason, it has been talked about that Sony will use a double fan setup in the console. Sony aims to provide a PCIe 4.0 SSD and 4K 60 FPS gaming experience, but can get out of the way with its dual fan design.

The visual that was created was brought to life by Adrian Mann and was also featured in How It Works magazine. So let’s point out that it is not an official design shared by Sony. It seems that there will be air circulation from left to right when the console is positioned upright and from bottom to top when it is horizontal.

What do you think about PlayStation 5, Sony's new console? Do you think Sony will be able to deliver what it promises?




