The claim that delights for the Xbox Series X release date!

While the interest in new game consoles in our country is expected to decrease considerably due to the increasing prices recently, technology giants continue their work at full speed. In this context, the new game console Xbox Series X, which is the PlayStation 5 competitor and which Microsoft plans to launch this year, is on the agenda with its release date.

When is the Xbox Series X release date?

Microsoft’s new console will be released on November 5, allegedly. So how did history come about? Considering the warranty period of the controller developed for Series X and S, it was estimated that the console will be introduced on this date. Because there is the statement of November 5, 2021 in the warranty period of the controller.

Considering Microsoft’s one-year warranty policy, it was thought that the console could be available for sale on November 5, 2020. In the video below, you can watch the Xbox Series S and Series X controller compare to the old controller.

What are the features of the Xbox Series X?

PU: 3.8GHz 8x Zen 2 Core (3.6GHz with SMT)

GPU: 12 TFLOPs, 1.825GHz 52 CUs, Custom RDNA 2

Processor Base: 360.45mm2

Process: TSMC 7 nm Enhanced

RAM: 16 GB GDDR6

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB at 560GB / s, 6GB at 336GB / s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Dedicated NVMe SSD

I / O Speed: 2.4 GB / s (Raw), 4.8 GB / s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card

External Storage: USB 3.2 HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Performance: 4K 60 FPS (up to 120 fps)



