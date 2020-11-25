The City of Greed from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We explain how to end the Tea, the Spire, the Crypt and Welcome Party in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum

As it happened during The City of War, in this saga we will have the opportunity to destroy three members of the Order of the Ancients and cleanse the city of York of their influence. As part of this complete guide we explain how to complete the saga 100%.

The welcome party

When we reach York docks we must look for Ljufvina. To do this we have to talk to a child, who will direct us to the head of the pier who is in a brawl a few meters further into the city. Then we will have to search with the help of our raven for a palace surrounded by flowers. Once inside we must investigate the window, the corpse, the blood from outside and the corpse lying in the snow. We will follow the blood trail until we find our acquaintance.

After a cinematic we will let him guide us to the real room, where another scene will take place. Then we will follow Hjorr to speak with Ljufvina and finish the mission.

Fire a la Tea

We must first investigate the York archives. Once we are inside the building we must interact with the objects that the game allows us. A large parchment on the table in the back will make us advance in the plot.

The next stop will be the rectory at the other end of the city. To enter the building on the right, we must break the front part of the roof that is made of small branches (next to it there is a very striking yellow X). We will talk to the priest inside and he will guide us to the bishop. His rooms will be blocked by a shelf that we must move. Once inside we will examine the blood on the floor, the corpse on the floor and the letter that is under the body of the chair.

The last step will be to infiltrate the cathedral. To do this, we will climb and use the surrounding pulley systems until we find a large circular window open halfway to its highest tower and we will go down the stairs. We only need to assassinate the Tea and inform Ljufvina to finish the mission.



