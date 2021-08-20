The Circle: Netflix Announces Season 3 Release Date

The Circle: Netflix announced, this Thursday (19), the release date of the 3rd season of The Circle. The reality show is one of the great successes of the streaming platform and has already been confirmed by seasons 4 and 5. The expectation is that the new season will debut in September this year in streaming.

According to information from the Deadline website, presenter Michelle Buteau will return in charge of the reality show.

Season 3 should work the same as the previous ones, with new episodes being released every week. The show is expected to have 13 episodes and last about 4 weeks, starting on September 8th.

In the new season, executive production continues by Studio Lambert and the Motion Content Group. On the Studio Lambert team, executive production will be Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith and Sarah Fay. Executive producers Richard Foster and Chet Fenster represented Motion Content Group.

2nd season success

Season 2 of The Circle was a notable success for the streaming platform. Launched in April, the reality show had an audience of 14 million users during the 28 days of duration. Because of this, the program was renewed until the 5th season.

The expectation was so good for the program that, according to the ComicBook website, the 3rd season of the program was already recorded even before the launch of season 2.